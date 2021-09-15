ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to post sales of $9.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $5.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $39.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.67 million to $86.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $66.74 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $133.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,693. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after acquiring an additional 171,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,258 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 44,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 831,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

