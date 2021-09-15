Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) vs. Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Financial Comparison

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Chimera Investment and Ladder Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimera Investment 1 2 0 0 1.67 Ladder Capital 1 0 4 1 2.83

Chimera Investment currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 33.55%. Ladder Capital has a consensus price target of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 5.11%. Given Ladder Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ladder Capital is more favorable than Chimera Investment.

Volatility and Risk

Chimera Investment has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ladder Capital has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chimera Investment and Ladder Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimera Investment $1.03 billion 3.45 $88.85 million $1.46 10.31 Ladder Capital $379.80 million 3.68 -$14.44 million $0.31 35.68

Chimera Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Ladder Capital. Chimera Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ladder Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.7% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Chimera Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Chimera Investment pays out 90.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ladder Capital pays out 258.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chimera Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Chimera Investment and Ladder Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimera Investment 83.38% 11.55% 2.48% Ladder Capital 4.69% 0.87% 0.23%

Summary

Ladder Capital beats Chimera Investment on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale. The Securities segment comprises of all of the company’s activities related to commercial real estate securities, as well as investments in commercial mortgage-backed securities, United States agency securities, corporate bonds, and equity securities. The Real Estate segment consists of net leased properties, office buildings, a mobile home community, a warehouse, a shopping centre, and condominium units. The Corporate and Other segment represents the company’s investments in joint ventures, other asset management activities, and operating expenses. The company was founded by Pamela McCormack, Robert Perelman and Brian Harris in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.