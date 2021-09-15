China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.20

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80.

China Coal Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCOZY)

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

