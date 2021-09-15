China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.75

Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $561.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth $886,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 35.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 14.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.