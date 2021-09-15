Christopher & Banks Co. (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ) Short Interest Update

Christopher & Banks Co. (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,100 shares, a growth of 110,450.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Christopher & Banks stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Christopher & Banks has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. The company has a market cap of $231,420.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.52.

Christopher & Banks Company Profile

Christopher & Banks Corp. is engaged in the operation of its retail stores, outlet stores, online purchases, and mobile application for women’s apparel and accessories. It offers tops, dresses, skirts, jewelries, scarves and wraps, denim, and other collections. The company was founded by Gil Braun in 1986 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

