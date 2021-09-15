Christopher & Banks Co. (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ) Short Interest Update

Christopher & Banks Co. (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,100 shares, a growth of 110,450.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of Christopher & Banks stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Christopher & Banks has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. The company has a market cap of $231,420.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.52.
Christopher & Banks Company Profile
