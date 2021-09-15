Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $22,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.34. The stock had a trading volume of 28,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,153. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.15. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.