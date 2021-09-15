CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.89

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 11613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIXX. CIBC upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. CI Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

