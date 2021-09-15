Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 377.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,399 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $11,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,204,000 after buying an additional 4,221,921 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,634,000 after buying an additional 879,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,041,000 after buying an additional 418,148 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $35.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

