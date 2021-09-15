Cidel Asset Management Inc. Buys 389,898 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 219.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 389,898 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 1.8% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $43,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,744. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.98. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $58.17 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

