Cidel Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,070 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFG. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $527,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,033,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $27,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WFG. TD Securities lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

WFG traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $76.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,143. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.63. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.33. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.