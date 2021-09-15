Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $640,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.11. The company had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,813. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.26 and a 200-day moving average of $171.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

