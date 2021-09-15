Cidel Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.34 Million in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 224,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Enthusiast Gaming as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGLX. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth $191,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at $959,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EGLX shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

NASDAQ EGLX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.03. 12,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.19 million and a PE ratio of -13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.64 million. Analysts forecast that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

