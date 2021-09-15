Cidel Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 126,234 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,033,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,340,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,524,000 after buying an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949,646. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.87 and a 200-day moving average of $136.63. The stock has a market cap of $353.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

