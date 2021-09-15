Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,600 shares, a growth of 584.5% from the August 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CIOXY stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.38. Cielo has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Cielo had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $530.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

