Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.17

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CVE:CMC) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.17 and traded as low as C$0.74. Cielo Waste Solutions shares last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 5,050,645 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$244.81 million and a PE ratio of -25.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.16.

Get Cielo Waste Solutions alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Lionel Terry Robins sold 107,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$161,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$410,625.

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network including seven electric arc furnace (“EAF”) mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.