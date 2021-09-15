Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Position Lifted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 397.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Cintas by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.44.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $396.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.20. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $307.65 and a 1 year high of $409.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

