Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Sells $929,456.00 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jodee Benson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of Cirrus Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $3,262,181.65.

On Friday, June 25th, Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of Cirrus Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $531,196.00.

Shares of CRUS opened at $87.04 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.28 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,870,000 after purchasing an additional 257,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,578,000 after acquiring an additional 108,371 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 475,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,624,000 after acquiring an additional 146,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 407,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.77.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

