CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIT. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth $61,363,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in CIT Group in the first quarter valued at $54,966,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CIT Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,660,000 after buying an additional 762,474 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in CIT Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,506,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,148,000 after buying an additional 531,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC increased its holdings in CIT Group by 1,722.1% in the first quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 308,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after buying an additional 291,502 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

CIT stock opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $56.62.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

