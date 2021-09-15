Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Director Margaret L. Jenkins Sells 3,500 Shares

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $283,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $644.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day moving average is $86.72. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $111.44.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTRN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.