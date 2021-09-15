Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,029.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 577,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 526,432 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $47,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 317.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 369.0% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 62,030 shares in the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 881.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 481,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,847,000 after purchasing an additional 432,117 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSGP opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.20, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

