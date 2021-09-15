Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 298,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,615 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $43,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB stock opened at $133.67 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.