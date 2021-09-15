Citigroup Inc. Has $48.76 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,833 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,641 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of VMware worth $48,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VMware by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,225,066,000 after acquiring an additional 685,847 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $628,062,000 after purchasing an additional 78,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,014 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $117,298,000 after purchasing an additional 65,893 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of VMware by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 729,064 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $109,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of VMware by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 689,191 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $103,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,416 shares of company stock valued at $506,044 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $139.96 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.17.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.36.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

