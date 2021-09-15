Citigroup Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $360.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $365.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.07% from the stock’s previous close.
FDX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.52.
Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $255.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx has a one year low of $230.27 and a one year high of $319.90.
In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.0% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 13.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in FedEx by 2.9% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
