Citigroup Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $360.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $365.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.07% from the stock’s previous close.

FDX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.52.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $255.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx has a one year low of $230.27 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.0% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 13.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in FedEx by 2.9% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

