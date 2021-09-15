ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACG. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 65,640 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 189,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 858,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after buying an additional 69,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACG opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $48.38. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $51.79.

