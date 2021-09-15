ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ClearSign Technologies Corporation provides industrial combustion and sensing technologies for industrial and commercial systems. The company’s OEM products consists ClearSign Core(TM) and ClearSign Eye(TM) and other sensing configurations. It serves energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. ClearSign Technologies Corporation, formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation, is based in Seattle, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

CLIR opened at $2.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.93. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $6.00.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the first quarter worth $82,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the first quarter worth $59,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ClearSign Technologies by 43.6% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the first quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

