Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Shares Gap Down to $4.72

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $4.60. Cloopen Group shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at $91,957,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,720,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at $13,852,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,357,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at $10,676,000. 6.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

