Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Position Increased by Draper Asset Management LLC

Draper Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Cloudflare comprises approximately 1.6% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 54.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

NET traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,730. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $132.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.99 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $900,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 733,020 shares of company stock worth $82,157,992. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.