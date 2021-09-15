Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 119.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,532,000 after buying an additional 14,811,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 536.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,715,000 after buying an additional 10,823,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 604.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,429,000 after buying an additional 5,227,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 297.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,480,000 after buying an additional 4,017,363 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $27.64. 1,205,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,756,586. The stock has a market cap of $197.35 billion, a PE ratio of -89.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

