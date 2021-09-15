Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Raises Position in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO David Young purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,607.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $121,650 over the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCSA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,819. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a market cap of $114.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.31.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.