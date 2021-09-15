Coldstack (CLS) Market Cap Reaches $4.06 Million

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Coldstack has a market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $217,043.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Coldstack has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.70 or 0.00005630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00075215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00125229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.00179232 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.98 or 0.07384401 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,941.57 or 0.99949621 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.80 or 0.00908558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

