Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $732.46 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will announce $732.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $718.21 million and the highest is $741.00 million. Comerica posted sales of $710.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lowered their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Comerica in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $79.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after acquiring an additional 673,248 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 14.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1,863.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 63,434 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Comerica by 21.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

