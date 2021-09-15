Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CNAF opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. Commercial National Financial has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.34 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

