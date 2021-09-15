Comparing ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) & Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) and Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of Zymergen shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of ICON Public shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ICON Public and Zymergen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICON Public $2.80 billion 5.01 $332.33 million $6.53 40.63 Zymergen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ICON Public has higher revenue and earnings than Zymergen.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ICON Public and Zymergen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICON Public 0 3 8 0 2.73 Zymergen 3 5 0 0 1.63

ICON Public currently has a consensus price target of $254.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.08%. Zymergen has a consensus price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential downside of 22.45%. Given ICON Public’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ICON Public is more favorable than Zymergen.

Profitability

This table compares ICON Public and Zymergen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICON Public 11.40% 22.10% 12.27% Zymergen N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ICON Public beats Zymergen on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development. The company was founded by John Climax and Ronan Lambe in June 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc. designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Zymergen's platform is used to discover novel molecules used to enable unique material properties. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

