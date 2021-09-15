Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 15th (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma’s (NASDAQ:CNTB) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, September 15th. Connect Biopharma had issued 11,250,000 shares in its IPO on March 19th. The total size of the offering was $191,250,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of Connect Biopharma’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, CICC Research assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CNTB opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.98. Connect Biopharma has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $29.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTB. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $740,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $2,035,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $8,325,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $925,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $797,000. 33.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

