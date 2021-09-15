ContraFect Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ContraFect in a report released on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ContraFect’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ CFRX opened at $3.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ContraFect by 826.3% in the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 1,384,836 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter worth about $2,400,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 37.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,297,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 30,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

