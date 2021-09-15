Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $83.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Copa Holdings is taking dire hits from the coronavirus pandemic. Due to limited operations stemming from weak demand and travel restrictions, the carrier incurred losses in each of the preceding five quarters. Tepid air-travel demand is denting passenger revenues. To align its network to the low demand, the carrier is reducing capacity, which in turn is pushing up unit costs. Higher fuel costs are also a concern. Shares of the company have declined in the past six months, primarily due to COVID-induced travel woes. However, substantial reduction in operating costs is partly offsetting the pandemic-led revenue declines. Further, with reduced infection rates in some parts of the world and the resultant relaxation in travel restrictions, we are optimistic about the gradual increase in the airline’s operations.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CPA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $77.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.97. Copa has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $94.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Copa will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Copa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,329 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 29.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 2.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Copa by 19.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

