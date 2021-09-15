Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Copart makes up 0.8% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 11.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.4% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Copart by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.36. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

