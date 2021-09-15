Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNM. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

NYSE CNM opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $30.57.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

