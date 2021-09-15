CoreSite Realty Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for CoreSite Realty in a research note issued on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%.

COR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

Shares of COR opened at $147.99 on Wednesday. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $155.40. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,104,000 after buying an additional 136,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,476,000 after purchasing an additional 943,379 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,571,000 after purchasing an additional 74,809 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,567,000 after purchasing an additional 207,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,465,000 after purchasing an additional 474,075 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,504,619. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

