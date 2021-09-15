CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.33.

CoreSite Realty stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,878. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.95.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,504,619. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

