Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $13.29 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,043 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.93.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $299.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.