Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Lessened by South State Corp

South State Corp reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,859,000 after purchasing an additional 636,356 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,916,000 after buying an additional 685,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,989,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,468,000 after buying an additional 144,595 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 8,489.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,763,000 after buying an additional 6,842,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Corteva by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,892,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,387,000 after buying an additional 589,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.20. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.