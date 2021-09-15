Corvus Gold’s (KOR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Corvus Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of KOR opened at C$4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$511.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90. Corvus Gold has a 1-year low of C$2.17 and a 1-year high of C$4.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.89.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

