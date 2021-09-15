Corvus Gold’s (KOR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Corvus Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of KOR opened at C$4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$511.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90. Corvus Gold has a 1-year low of C$2.17 and a 1-year high of C$4.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.89.

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

