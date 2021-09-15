COTI (COTI) Market Capitalization Hits $284.15 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, COTI has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. COTI has a market cap of $284.15 million and approximately $48.09 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00075577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00127421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.83 or 0.00178612 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.38 or 0.07396459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,131.46 or 1.00158915 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.72 or 0.00898388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002824 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official website is coti.io . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars.

