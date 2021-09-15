Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.83.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.
Shares of BASE traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,722. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $52.26.
Couchbase Company Profile
Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.
