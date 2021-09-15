Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of BASE traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,722. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). On average, equities analysts expect that Couchbase will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

