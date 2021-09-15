Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 million-$178 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.77 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.270-$0.290 EPS.

Coupa Software stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.01. 5,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,912. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.95 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $298.18.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,322 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $321,893.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $156,320.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,526 shares in the company, valued at $615,055.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,039 shares of company stock worth $26,519,756 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.