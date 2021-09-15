Creative Planning Cuts Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,341 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,604 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,493,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,272 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,976,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,713,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after purchasing an additional 131,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,944,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 75,435 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BBVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $6.94.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.