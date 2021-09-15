Creative Planning Decreases Holdings in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,441 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Gevo were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

GEVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

In other Gevo news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. Gevo, Inc. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 3.34.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative net margin of 4,297.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gevo Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

