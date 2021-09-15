Creative Planning Decreases Stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,975. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RMT opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $12.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.