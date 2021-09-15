Creative Planning Lowers Position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,453 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LCTX. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 89.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15,841 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 43.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LCTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lineage Cell Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.36.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 652.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

